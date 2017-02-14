Notable African-Americans in Pennsylvania: Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Last week, state officials unveiled a new Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission exhibit at the Capitol called, "Trailblazers: Notable African Americans in Pennsylvania History."
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|25 min
|Union Dues
|33
|'Modern Day Slavery': Human Traffickers Haunt C...
|8 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|3
|why are DEMOCRAT women so UGLY? (Nov '08)
|19 hr
|lgbtq
|25
|Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation
|Mon
|lgbtq
|4
|Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08)
|Feb 10
|suzyhomemaker91205
|25
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Feb 9
|Wyo
|1,305
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC