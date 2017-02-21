New Philadelphia law stops employers from asking salary history
Alex Capano, a nurse practitioner in Philadelphia, was asked about her salary history recently. A new law in the city aims to prohibit employers from asking salary questions in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|8 hr
|Piehahn
|1,291
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|10 hr
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|14 hr
|lgbtq
|109
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Mon
|Hick
|72
|why are DEMOCRAT women so UGLY? (Nov '08)
|Feb 19
|lgbtq
|27
|Woman with HIV Stalker
|Feb 18
|Lucy
|1
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|Feb 15
|lgbtq
|35
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC