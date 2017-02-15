Nervous About Obamacare, GOP Divisions Emerge Over Repeal Effort
After much campaign talk about repealing the law in the first days of the Trump administration, some moderate Republicans are now wary of rapidly gutting the program without an alternative in place. Conservatives, meanwhile, are demanding an immediate roll-back before political momentum collapses.
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|2 hr
|lgbtq
|35
|'Modern Day Slavery': Human Traffickers Haunt C...
|18 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|3
|why are DEMOCRAT women so UGLY? (Nov '08)
|Tue
|lgbtq
|25
|Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation
|Mon
|lgbtq
|4
|Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08)
|Feb 10
|suzyhomemaker91205
|25
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Feb 9
|Wyo
|1,305
