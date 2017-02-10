Navy veteran who completed 744 marath...

Navy veteran who completed 744 marathons dies at age 96

Don McNelly, known worldwide for powering through marathon runs and running up record totals into his 70s and 80s, has died. A retired paper company executive from upstate New York, McNelly died Sunday at age 96, according to the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home in the Rochester suburb of Fairport.

