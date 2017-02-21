Multiple cars damaged, including Penn Police cruiser, after midday collision near 40th and Sansom
Around 3:30 p.m., a van collided with multiple cars parked near the intersection of 40th and Sansom streets. A van nearly struck a Penn Police officer close to the intersection of 40th and Sansom streets around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Pennsylvanian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|12 hr
|lgbtq
|110
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Piehahn
|1,291
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Feb 20
|Hick
|72
|why are DEMOCRAT women so UGLY? (Nov '08)
|Feb 19
|lgbtq
|27
|Woman with HIV Stalker
|Feb 18
|Lucy
|1
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|Feb 15
|lgbtq
|35
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC