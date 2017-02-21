Morganelli tells county to buzz off o...

Morganelli tells county to buzz off over employee time clock plan

11 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Northampton County 's district attorney is dead set against a plan to force his employees to clock in each day for work with a fingerprint scanner. County maintenance workers on Feb. 17 installed a wire outside the entrance to the district attorney's office and plan to mount a clock there that will require employees to punch in and out with a fingerprint scanner each day to prove they worked a full shift.

