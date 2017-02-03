Minnesota Gov. Dayton's cancer 'treatable and curable'
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton 's doctors said Thursday that his recently revealed prostate cancer was caught early and hasn't spread, making the cancer "treatable and curable." "The governor should be able to carry on his duties serving the citizens of Minnesota without significant interruption," Mayo Clinic spokesman Karl Oestreich said.
