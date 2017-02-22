Metropolitan Ballet Company, Settlement Music School and Pennsylvania ...
Metropolitan Ballet Company will host Settlement Music School and Pennsylvania Ballet 2 in MBC's annual, Variations/Collaborations: An Evening of Music and Dance, at 7:00 pm on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Kurtz Center of the William Penn Charter School, 3000 West School House Lane, Philadelphia. Tickets are now on sale for $15 in advance or $20 at the door; learn more and purchase tickets at www.metropolitanballetcompany.org .
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Jan '08)
|14 min
|martz
|5
|Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09)
|5 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|350
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|22 hr
|lgbtq
|110
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Piehahn
|1,291
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|Feb 21
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Feb 20
|Hick
|72
|why are DEMOCRAT women so UGLY? (Nov '08)
|Feb 19
|lgbtq
|27
