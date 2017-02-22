Metropolitan Ballet Company, Settlement Music School and Pennsylvania ...

Metropolitan Ballet Company will host Settlement Music School and Pennsylvania Ballet 2 in MBC's annual, Variations/Collaborations: An Evening of Music and Dance, at 7:00 pm on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Kurtz Center of the William Penn Charter School, 3000 West School House Lane, Philadelphia. Tickets are now on sale for $15 in advance or $20 at the door; learn more and purchase tickets at www.metropolitanballetcompany.org .

