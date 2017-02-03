Mercer man accused of kidnapping and assaulting child

A Mercer County man is in jail, accused of assaulting and kidnapping a child, then trying to escape from police. Kyle Selden, 51, of Mercer, faces nine charges including kidnapping a minor, assaulting a child under six years old, child endangering, harassment, fleeing an officer, and failing to have the child in a booster seat.

