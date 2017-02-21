Media Falsely Accuses President Trump of Visiting His DC Hotel to Attend Kuwait Party
President Donald Trump went for dinner Saturday night at his Trump International Hotel a few blocks from the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue and was promptly falsely accused by the media of attending a Kuwaiti Embassy party at the hotel that actually took place several days before. Trump was joined for dinner by Florida Governor Rick Scott, Nigel Farage, daughter Ivanka and her husband/Trump presidential adviser Jared Kushner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lancaster's refugee students struggle for educa...
|16 hr
|Alien Touch
|1
|One month in, anti-Trump movement shows signs o...
|Fri
|He Named Me Black...
|5
|Chicago schools will keep ICE agents out
|Feb 24
|spytheweb
|1
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Jan '08)
|Feb 23
|martz
|5
|Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|yidfellas v USA
|350
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Feb 22
|lgbtq
|110
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Feb 21
|Piehahn
|1,291
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC