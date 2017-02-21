Media Falsely Accuses President Trump of Visiting His DC Hotel to Attend Kuwait Party

President Donald Trump went for dinner Saturday night at his Trump International Hotel a few blocks from the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue and was promptly falsely accused by the media of attending a Kuwaiti Embassy party at the hotel that actually took place several days before. Trump was joined for dinner by Florida Governor Rick Scott, Nigel Farage, daughter Ivanka and her husband/Trump presidential adviser Jared Kushner.

