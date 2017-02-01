Man found guilty of third-degree murder in shooting death of Erie teen at 2015 house party
Darion Eady was found guilty of third-degree murder Wednesday in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy at an Erie house party in 2015. Eady, 22, who did not take the stand in his own defense, was found guilty on all charges Wednesday following closing arguments at the Erie County Courthouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|292
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|Tue
|Horacio
|79
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Tue
|DeVos opposition
|107
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Tue
|Targeted Taxes by...
|2,708
|Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,...
|Jan 30
|BuildTheWall
|958
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jan 30
|Halupki Harry
|1,288
|Create Space
|Jan 29
|Mark rosenkranz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC