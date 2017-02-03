Man accused of robbing two banks in area is fugitive from Pennsylvania, wona t get bond
Bail was denied Friday for Brian Wilson Humphreys Jr. who is accused of robbing the Conway National Bank and a TD Bank in Murrells Inlet at the request of the State of Pennsylvania, said Magistrate Judge Aaron Butler. Pennsylvania law enforcement authorities requested the fugitive hold, but it was not revealed in court what additional charges are pending against the 35-year-old suspect.
