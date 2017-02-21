Lights out on Rt. 378 in Bethlehem: Has anyone noticed?

For the past year, Bethlehem has been testing lighting only the on and off-ramps of the stretch of highway from Route 22 to the Hill-to-Hill bridge. Route 378 was built by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in the mid-1960s with lots of encouragement from the city and Bethlehem Steel Corp. State rules only require lighting at on- and off-ramps, but at the time both the company and the city wanted the entire corridor to be lit, explained Michael Alkhal, city engineer and director of public works.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.