Lights out on Rt. 378 in Bethlehem: H...

Lights out on Rt. 378 in Bethlehem: Has anyone noticed?

For the past year, Bethlehem has been testing lighting only the on and off-ramps of the stretch of highway from Route 22 to the Hill-to-Hill bridge. Route 378 was built by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in the mid-1960s with lots of encouragement from the city and Bethlehem Steel Corp. State rules only require lighting at on- and off-ramps, but at the time both the company and the city wanted the entire corridor to be lit, explained Michael Alkhal, city engineer and director of public works.

