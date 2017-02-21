Lights out on Rt. 378 in Bethlehem: Has anyone noticed?
For the past year, Bethlehem has been testing lighting only the on and off-ramps of the stretch of highway from Route 22 to the Hill-to-Hill bridge. Route 378 was built by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in the mid-1960s with lots of encouragement from the city and Bethlehem Steel Corp. State rules only require lighting at on- and off-ramps, but at the time both the company and the city wanted the entire corridor to be lit, explained Michael Alkhal, city engineer and director of public works.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen slain in adoptive parents' 'rape-murder fa...
|1 hr
|commenters
|1
|Lancaster's refugee students struggle for educa...
|Sun
|Alien Touch
|1
|One month in, anti-Trump movement shows signs o...
|Fri
|He Named Me Black...
|5
|Chicago schools will keep ICE agents out
|Feb 24
|spytheweb
|1
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Jan '08)
|Feb 23
|martz
|5
|Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|yidfellas v USA
|350
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Feb 22
|lgbtq
|110
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC