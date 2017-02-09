Letter From Pennsylvania: Gov. Wolf Proposes Damaging Budget Rx

It was contrarian economist Murray Rothbard who famously quipped that while deficits always are pernicious, "curing them by raising taxes is equivalent to curing an illness by shooting the patient." And while Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf insisted in his annual budget address on Feb. 7 that he is proposing no "broad-based" tax increases, the reality defies his political rhetoric and defiles common economic sense.

