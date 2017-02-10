Joe Biden, former vice president and SU alumnus, to start new job at University of Pennsylvania
He may not be in the White House, but he's found a new job in Washington. The University of Pennsylvania announced on Tuesday that Biden has been named the Benjamin Franklin presidential practice professor at the new Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, located in the capital.
