IDI Consulting to Expand Offices to New York City
The Pittsburgh-based technology company opened its offices in New York City on February 14th, 2017. The expansion of its corporate footprint reflects IDI's continued growth and success.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|2 hr
|Union Dues
|33
|'Modern Day Slavery': Human Traffickers Haunt C...
|10 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|3
|why are DEMOCRAT women so UGLY? (Nov '08)
|21 hr
|lgbtq
|25
|Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation
|Mon
|lgbtq
|4
|Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08)
|Feb 10
|suzyhomemaker91205
|25
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Feb 9
|Wyo
|1,305
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC