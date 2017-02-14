IDI Consulting to Expand Offices to N...

IDI Consulting to Expand Offices to New York City

12 hrs ago

The Pittsburgh-based technology company opened its offices in New York City on February 14th, 2017. The expansion of its corporate footprint reflects IDI's continued growth and success.

