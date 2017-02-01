Huge GE turbine being hauled from upstate NY to Pennsylvania

In this Feb. 1, 2017 photo provided by Ken Chapman, of Morrisville State College, a 175-ton steam turbine moves down a street aboard a large flatbed in Morrisville, N.Y. The turbine was made at General Electric's Schenectady N.Y. plant and is slowly making its way across the central section of the state while headed to Pennsylvania.

