Huge GE turbine being hauled from upstate NY to Pennsylvania
In this Feb. 1, 2017 photo provided by Ken Chapman, of Morrisville State College, a 175-ton steam turbine moves down a street aboard a large flatbed in Morrisville, N.Y. The turbine was made at General Electric's Schenectady N.Y. plant and is slowly making its way across the central section of the state while headed to Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|7 hr
|2brosewilder
|80
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|13 hr
|Retribution
|292
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Jan 31
|DeVos opposition
|107
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Jan 31
|Targeted Taxes by...
|2,708
|Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,...
|Jan 30
|BuildTheWall
|957
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jan 30
|Halupki Harry
|1,288
|Create Space
|Jan 29
|Mark rosenkranz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC