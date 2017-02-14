Hopeful of Victory, Anti-Abortion Rights Protests Target Planned...
From Pennsylvania to Tennessee to California, hundreds of protests of varying size against Planned Parenthood and counterprotests in support of the nonprofit health organization took place across the country Saturday. #ProtestPP, a national coalition opposed to abortion rights that seeks to end any public funding for Planned Parenthood, said more than 200 rallies were planned in 45 states.
