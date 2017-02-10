Hanover eagle lays first egg of the year Break out the cigars and champagne - the Hanover eagles appeared to welcome their first offspring of 2017. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://evesun.co/2kYzdqc The Hanover eagle appears to have laid its first egg of the season on Feb. 10, 2017 around 5:46 p.m. The female eagle laid the inaugural egg of the season in the nest near Codorus State Park on Friday around 5:46 p.m., according to eagle cam viewers.

