Halifax Kennel Club holds 300th dog show in its long history
The all-breed dog show at the Halifax Forum's multipurpose room began Friday evening and runs through Sunday afternoon. Event chair Lee Steeves said the event included hundreds of dogs, and people from Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, New York and Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One month in, anti-Trump movement shows signs o...
|Fri
|He Named Me Black...
|5
|Chicago schools will keep ICE agents out
|Fri
|spytheweb
|1
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Jan '08)
|Thu
|martz
|5
|Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|yidfellas v USA
|350
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Feb 22
|lgbtq
|110
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Feb 21
|Piehahn
|1,291
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|Feb 21
|Sisboi Markie
|22
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC