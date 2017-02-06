Governor Wolf Welcomes Assali Family ...

Governor Wolf Welcomes Assali Family Members to Pennsylvania

12 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

The Assali family, legal immigrants to the United States, finally reunited at the JFK International Airport this morning after they were barred from entering the country last week at the Philadelphia Airport following confusion about the President's executive order. Gov. Wolf was with the family in Allentown today to welcome them back to their home in Pennsylvania.

