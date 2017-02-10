Forecasters warn of snow in northwestern Pennsylvania
Forecasters have posted a winter storm warning for northwestern Pennsylvania due to snow expected overnight as well as high winds. The National Weather Service says 6 to 10 inches of snow could fall, with the heaviest snow expected across eastern Erie County south of Interstate 90. Forecasters were also warning of 20 to 30 mph winds gusting as high as 50 mph along the Lake Erie shoreline.
