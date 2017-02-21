First post-election talks between North Korea and U.S. called off
In an exclusive Reuters interview, President Donald Trump says he wants to build up the U.S. nuclear arsenal to ensure it is at the "top of the pack," saying the United States has fallen behind in its atomic weapons capacity. Plans for the first contact between North Korea and the United States after President Donald Trump took office were canceled after the U.S. State Department denied a visa for the top envoy from Pyongyang, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One month in, anti-Trump movement shows signs o...
|21 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|5
|Chicago schools will keep ICE agents out
|Fri
|spytheweb
|1
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Jan '08)
|Thu
|martz
|5
|Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09)
|Thu
|yidfellas v USA
|350
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Wed
|lgbtq
|110
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Feb 21
|Piehahn
|1,291
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|Feb 21
|Sisboi Markie
|22
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC