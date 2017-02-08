Fighting travel ban is gamble for Dem...

Fighting travel ban is gamble for Democratic officials in Trump states

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Three of the 19 Democratic state attorneys general who joined Washington state's legal challenge to U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban are making a politically tricky maneuver: they are from states that went for Trump in the November election. The attorneys general of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Iowa - key states for Trump in his presidential election victory - say they signed on to the legal action seeking to overturn the travel restrictions because of the potential impact of the presidential order on their states.

