Evanger's Dog Food recalled over poss...

Evanger's Dog Food recalled over possible contamination

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

According to the recall, animals that ingest Penobarbital can cause drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, or nausea, or in extreme cases, death. Hunk of Beef with lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020 are part of the recall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... 1 hr lgbtq 301
Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation 1 hr race to the top 2
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) 1 hr race to the top 2,710
News Something on which we can all agree: Solar powe... Sun Solarman 1
One more edit Feb 5 GFY 2
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Feb 4 superwilly 1,290
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... Feb 2 2brosewilder 80
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,344 • Total comments across all topics: 278,649,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC