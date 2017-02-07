Evanger's Dog Food recalled over possible contamination
According to the recall, animals that ingest Penobarbital can cause drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, or nausea, or in extreme cases, death. Hunk of Beef with lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020 are part of the recall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|1 hr
|lgbtq
|301
|Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation
|1 hr
|race to the top
|2
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|1 hr
|race to the top
|2,710
|Something on which we can all agree: Solar powe...
|Sun
|Solarman
|1
|One more edit
|Feb 5
|GFY
|2
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Feb 4
|superwilly
|1,290
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|Feb 2
|2brosewilder
|80
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC