Euclid Avenue home in Youngstown catc...

Euclid Avenue home in Youngstown catches fire for second time

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Authorities tell 21 News that no one was living there at the time of the fire, but it was the second time this house has caught on fire in the last few weeks. Police in a southwest Ohio county where gas stations have been hit repeatedly by card-skimming devices are getting more training to combat the growing crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why are DEMOCRAT women so UGLY? (Nov '08) 9 min Les 24
News 'Modern Day Slavery': Human Traffickers Haunt C... 15 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08) Feb 10 suzyhomemaker91205 25
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
WEEU puke (Jan '11) Feb 9 Wyo 1,305
Guy in WV Starbucks (Aug '16) Feb 9 What 2
Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation Feb 9 FedUp 3
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,022 • Total comments across all topics: 278,822,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC