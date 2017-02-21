Eric Frein, accused of shooting two state troopers, heads to trial
He's accused of ambushing and shooting two state troopers one of them fatally and leading authorities on a nearly two-month-long manhunt through the wilderness of the Pocono region. Jury selection is set to start March 9 in Chester County, followed by trial on April 3 in Pike County.
