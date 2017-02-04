Dog food sold in Indiana recalled due to possible pentobarbital contamination
Illinois-based Evanger's Dog & Cat Food is recalling lots of its Hunk of Beef product because of possible pentobarbital contamination. If ingested, pentobarbital can possibly cause side effects in pets such as drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea or death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.
