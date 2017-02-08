Dog food recalled after euthanasia drug found in can. One dog dead.
It was New Year's Eve when Nikki Mael fed her four pugs - Tito, Tank, Tito, Tinkerbell and Talula - the single can of dog food, Evanger's Hunk of Beef, as a treat. Within 15 minutes, the pugs were "acting drunk" and "falling over" Mael of Washougal, Washington, told KATU.
