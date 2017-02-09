Do you live in one of the hottest rea...

Do you live in one of the hottest real estate markets in Pennsylvania?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Buying a house is one of the most important decisions in a person's life, so finding the perfect house in the best location is crucial. That means buying a house in an area that has the potential for growth and high resale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WEEU puke (Jan '11) 9 hr Wyo 1,305
Guy in WV Starbucks 15 hr What 2
Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation 18 hr FedUp 3
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... Tue lgbtq 301
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) Tue race to the top 2,710
News Something on which we can all agree: Solar powe... Feb 5 Solarman 1
One more edit Feb 5 GFY 2
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,337 • Total comments across all topics: 278,725,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC