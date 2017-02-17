DLI receives $50,000 grant for upgrades

13 hrs ago Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

Downtown Lewistown Inc. received $50,000 for the continued implementation of the facade and building improvements program located in Lewistown's designated Keystone Community district. The project will encourage reinvestment in older commercial and mixed-use structures in the core downtown district.

