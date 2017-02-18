County Democrats Endorsed Election Candidates

Attorneys Wendy G. Rothstein of Plymouth Township and Jeffrey Saltz of Lower Merion were endorsed Thursday by the Montgomery County Democratic Committee to run for election as judges of the county Court of Common Pleas, the committee announced in a press release . It also backed Joanne Cisco Olszewski for re-election as county jury commissioner, and supported candidates running for Pennsylvania appellate courts.

