County Democrats Endorsed Election Candidates
Attorneys Wendy G. Rothstein of Plymouth Township and Jeffrey Saltz of Lower Merion were endorsed Thursday by the Montgomery County Democratic Committee to run for election as judges of the county Court of Common Pleas, the committee announced in a press release . It also backed Joanne Cisco Olszewski for re-election as county jury commissioner, and supported candidates running for Pennsylvania appellate courts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|Feb 15
|lgbtq
|35
|'Modern Day Slavery': Human Traffickers Haunt C...
|Feb 15
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|3
|why are DEMOCRAT women so UGLY? (Nov '08)
|Feb 14
|lgbtq
|25
|Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation
|Feb 13
|lgbtq
|4
|Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08)
|Feb 10
|suzyhomemaker91205
|25
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Feb 9
|Wyo
|1,305
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC