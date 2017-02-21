Cops: Girl taken from murder scene safe after Amber Alert
Pennsylvania State Police say a missing 6-year-old Connecticut girl and her father - a suspect in a homicide - have been found. The agency said on its official Twitter account on Friday that "The suspect is in custody and the child has been recovered."
