Chicago schools will keep ICE agents out
Chicago Public Schools say they will deny federal immigration agents access to district buildings and personnel unless served with a criminal warrant, the latest in a series of steps taken by US school officials to protect undocumented students. School districts from Pennsylvania to California have stepped up efforts to allay fear and uncertainty in immigrant communities over Trump administration directives that would significantly expand the power of immigration officers and could set the stage for mass detentions and deportations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|15 hr
|lgbtq
|110
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Piehahn
|1,291
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Feb 20
|Hick
|72
|why are DEMOCRAT women so UGLY? (Nov '08)
|Feb 19
|lgbtq
|27
|Woman with HIV Stalker
|Feb 18
|Lucy
|1
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|Feb 15
|lgbtq
|35
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC