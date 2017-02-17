Can Democrats win back the blue-collar voters that flipped to Trump?
Donald Trump assumed the presidency by winning blue-collar states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and congressional Democrats are fighting to regain their former base. To fight back against Trump's gains, Fort Worth Democratic Rep. Marc Veasey and Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle officially launched the Blue Collar Caucus in Congress this week, complete with a bevy of floor speeches highlighting economic issues Trump capitalized on to win in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|Wed
|lgbtq
|35
|'Modern Day Slavery': Human Traffickers Haunt C...
|Feb 15
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|3
|why are DEMOCRAT women so UGLY? (Nov '08)
|Feb 14
|lgbtq
|25
|Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation
|Feb 13
|lgbtq
|4
|Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08)
|Feb 10
|suzyhomemaker91205
|25
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Feb 9
|Wyo
|1,305
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC