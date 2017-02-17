Can Democrats win back the blue-collar voters that flipped to Trump?

Donald Trump assumed the presidency by winning blue-collar states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and congressional Democrats are fighting to regain their former base. To fight back against Trump's gains, Fort Worth Democratic Rep. Marc Veasey and Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle officially launched the Blue Collar Caucus in Congress this week, complete with a bevy of floor speeches highlighting economic issues Trump capitalized on to win in November.

