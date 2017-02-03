Butler Area SD supt. resigns as distr...

Butler Area SD supt. resigns as district copes with water crisis under his watch

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WPXI

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) 2 hr Targeted Taxes by... 2,709
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... 2 hr Go Blue Forever 299
News Something on which we can all agree: Solar powe... 15 hr Solarman 1
One more edit Sun GFY 2
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Sat superwilly 1,290
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... Feb 2 2brosewilder 80
Poll Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13) Jan 31 DeVos opposition 107
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,454 • Total comments across all topics: 278,603,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC