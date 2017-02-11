Bomb threats target Jewish Community ...

Bomb threats target Jewish Community Centers, forces evacuation in N.J.

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

CHERRY HILL -- The Katz Jewish Community Center on Springdale Road in Cherry Hill was evacuated this morning after receiving a threat, according to an update posted on the center's Facebook page. The center received the threat via a phone call, they said on their Facebook around 11:40 a.m. Police were on scene at the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen slain in adoptive parents' 'rape-murder fa... 11 hr commenters 1
News Lancaster's refugee students struggle for educa... Sun Alien Touch 1
News One month in, anti-Trump movement shows signs o... Feb 24 He Named Me Black... 5
News Chicago schools will keep ICE agents out Feb 24 spytheweb 1
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Jan '08) Feb 23 martz 5
News Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09) Feb 23 yidfellas v USA 350
Poll Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13) Feb 22 lgbtq 110
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Space Station
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,851 • Total comments across all topics: 279,195,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC