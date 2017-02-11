Bomb threats target Jewish Community Centers, forces evacuation in N.J.
CHERRY HILL -- The Katz Jewish Community Center on Springdale Road in Cherry Hill was evacuated this morning after receiving a threat, according to an update posted on the center's Facebook page. The center received the threat via a phone call, they said on their Facebook around 11:40 a.m. Police were on scene at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen slain in adoptive parents' 'rape-murder fa...
|11 hr
|commenters
|1
|Lancaster's refugee students struggle for educa...
|Sun
|Alien Touch
|1
|One month in, anti-Trump movement shows signs o...
|Feb 24
|He Named Me Black...
|5
|Chicago schools will keep ICE agents out
|Feb 24
|spytheweb
|1
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Jan '08)
|Feb 23
|martz
|5
|Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|yidfellas v USA
|350
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Feb 22
|lgbtq
|110
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC