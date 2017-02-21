Bills Introduced in General Assembly ...

Bills Introduced in General Assembly Targeting Sanctuary Jurisdictions

A pair of bills has been introduced in the PA House of Representatives and State Senate that would deny state grants and other benefits to "sanctuary jurisdiction" municipalities, colleges and universities. "Sanctuary Jurisdictions" have been in the news a lot lately, following the issuance on January 25th of President Donald Trump's Executive Order on the topic .

