Biden to split time between Del., Pa. universities
Former Vice President Joe Biden will split his post-White House time between a foreign policy institute at the University of Pennsylvania and a domestic policy institute at the University of Delaware, the two universities announced on Tuesday. Biden has been named the Benjamin Franklin presidential practice professor at the University of Pennsylvania, where the former vice president will lead the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.
