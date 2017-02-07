Biden to split time between Del., Pa....

Biden to split time between Del., Pa. universities

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

Former Vice President Joe Biden will split his post-White House time between a foreign policy institute at the University of Pennsylvania and a domestic policy institute at the University of Delaware, the two universities announced on Tuesday. Biden has been named the Benjamin Franklin presidential practice professor at the University of Pennsylvania, where the former vice president will lead the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... 17 hr lgbtq 301
Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation 17 hr race to the top 2
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) 17 hr race to the top 2,710
News Something on which we can all agree: Solar powe... Sun Solarman 1
One more edit Feb 5 GFY 2
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Feb 4 superwilly 1,290
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... Feb 2 2brosewilder 80
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,761 • Total comments across all topics: 278,667,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC