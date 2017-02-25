Bedbugs kill woman, caretaker faces charges
A Pennsylvania woman died last year from bedbug bite complications. The insects had invaded the care facility where she was housed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lancaster's refugee students struggle for educa...
|4 hr
|Alien Touch
|1
|One month in, anti-Trump movement shows signs o...
|Fri
|He Named Me Black...
|5
|Chicago schools will keep ICE agents out
|Fri
|spytheweb
|1
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Jan '08)
|Thu
|martz
|5
|Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|yidfellas v USA
|350
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Feb 22
|lgbtq
|110
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Feb 21
|Piehahn
|1,291
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC