As Pennsylvania's inmate ranks drop, parole population grows
A 2012 state law that has contributed to Pennsylvania's shrinking inmate population is also helping fuel a growing population of parolees, long managed by an understaffed contingent of parole agents. The shrinking inmate ranks, and the state's deficit-riddled finances, are spurring a plan by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's administration to close two state prisons.
