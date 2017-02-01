AG says 'furry' child rape case has b...

AG says 'furry' child rape case has brought in multiple tips

Pennsylvania's top prosecutor said Thursday that investigators have received a significant number of tips related to the case of a boy allegedly raped by several men, including one who would dress in a fox costume before attacking him. "We have reason to believe that there may be other perpetrators, there may be other victims, which is why we spoke out publicly about this the other day," state Attorney General Josh Shapiro told reporters.

