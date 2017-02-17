A university takes on one of its own, alumna Kellyanne Conway
Counselor to the President of the United States Kellyanne Conway enters a joint press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., USA, 27 January 2017. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO The University of Pennsylvania's president has no comment about one of the Ivy League school's most famous alumni, President Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|Wed
|lgbtq
|35
|'Modern Day Slavery': Human Traffickers Haunt C...
|Feb 15
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|3
|why are DEMOCRAT women so UGLY? (Nov '08)
|Feb 14
|lgbtq
|25
|Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation
|Feb 13
|lgbtq
|4
|Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08)
|Feb 10
|suzyhomemaker91205
|25
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Feb 9
|Wyo
|1,305
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC