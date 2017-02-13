A Pennsylvania landowner challenged h...

A Pennsylvania landowner challenged his gas royalty deductions -- and won

7 hrs ago

For more than four years, the natural gas company tapping the Marcellus Shale beneath Paul Sidorek's 150-acre property in rural northeastern Pennsylvania took deductions for preparing and shipping his share of the gas. The deductions reduced his royalties by $5,000 a month, sometimes more.

