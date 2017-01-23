WorkZone: Right-to-work laws gain mom...

WorkZone: Right-to-work laws gain momentum following election

Pennsylvania, with its deep history of organized labor and unionization efforts in the health care and service industries, has long resisted laws that would undermine union membership. So the Keystone State is not one of the more than two dozen states have passed so-called "right-to-work" laws, which prohibit employers from requiring workers - if represented by a labor union - to become members of that union and pay dues.

