Women's March pits new activists with...

Women's March pits new activists with a 'nasty' message against Trump

17 hrs ago

Beyond the empty seats filled a day earlier by President Donald Trump's VIPs, far past the stage where celebrities and activists headlining Saturday's Women's March took turns delivering campaign-style speeches, a smaller gathering of protesters blocks from Pennsylvania Avenue quietly strained for a view of the White House's South Portico. The mass demonstrations that consumed Washington on Trump's first full day in office were a defiant and at times wide-eyed display -- an implicit rebuke to the portrait of "American carnage" that colored Trump's grim address.

