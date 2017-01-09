Womena s march after Donald Trump inauguration is an echo of the past
This photo provided by the Library of Congress, taken in 1913, shows the parade and enormous crowd on Pennsylvania Avenue looking toward Capitol past the old Post Office in Washington. Thousands of women took to the streets of Washington, one day before the inauguration of Woodrow Wilson, demanding a greater voice for women in American political life as a new president took power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|7 hr
|Toothy Talker
|1,304
|New eBook
|22 hr
|User
|1
|Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13)
|Jan 13
|USE CAREER LINKS
|13
|A San Francisco Night
|Jan 13
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Closing Hamburg Center
|Jan 12
|On the Hill
|1
|Another book
|Jan 12
|Amy
|1
|Enough with the 'weird tricks' to overturn the ...
|Jan 12
|guns r us
|20
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC