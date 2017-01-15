Wolf faces tough second-half fight
For about 45 minutes, the scene at Highlands Hospital on Friday looked like a textbook illustration on how government should work. There was Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf in a conference room, flanked by three local Republican state legislators, listening to doctors, local officials, and a grieving mother discuss how to address the plague of opioid abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Jan 13
|Wyo
|1,303
|Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13)
|Jan 13
|USE CAREER LINKS
|13
|A San Francisco Night
|Jan 13
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Closing Hamburg Center
|Jan 12
|On the Hill
|1
|Another book
|Jan 12
|Amy
|1
|Enough with the 'weird tricks' to overturn the ...
|Jan 12
|guns r us
|20
|It's finally here
|Jan 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC