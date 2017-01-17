Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Pennsylvania
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a winter weather advisory for Adams, York and Lancaster counties from 6 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday. Snow will begin late on Thursday afternoon and heaviest snow is expected Thursday evening before ending around daybreak, Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|6 hr
|Moanz3188
|79
|Prosecutor charges White Teen For Posting Racis...
|Thu
|ugly monkeys
|2
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jan 1
|Dave
|1,279
|test
|Jan 1
|done
|1
|Some Pittsburgh Highlights
|Jan 1
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec 31
|RustyS
|29
|Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13)
|Dec 30
|One on One
|12
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC