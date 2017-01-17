Who are we? Pennsylvania is getting o...

Who are we? Pennsylvania is getting older, heavier and falling behind financially

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

By 2020, the population of older Pennsylvanians is projected to increase by 25 percent, and the population of Pennsylvanians aged 80 and over is projected to increase by 20,000 individuals. Poverty rates remain stagnant in Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo... 6 hr kuda 69
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Jan 1 Dave 1,279
test Jan 1 done 1
Some Pittsburgh Highlights Jan 1 KoreaTravelVlog 1
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... Dec 31 RustyS 29
Poll Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13) Dec 30 One on One 12
News More states consider circumventing the Electora... Dec 30 Sorry Hill 52
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,573 • Total comments across all topics: 277,627,624

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC